Puigdemont se querella contra dos miembros de la JEC por excluirle de las europeas

Actúa contra los vocales Carlos Vidal y Andrés Betancor por la decisión del órgano de excluirle a él y a los exconsellers Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí de la lista a las elecciones europeas, una decisión que la Justicia terminó revocando.

Carles Puigdemont. EP

La coalición electoral Lliures per Europa (Junts) encabezada por el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha presentado una querella en los juzgados de Madrid por presunta prevaricación contra los vocales de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) Carlos Vidal y Andrés Betancor por la decisión del órgano de excluirle a él y a los exconsellers Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí de la lista a las elecciones europeas.

En la querella, la coalición ha alegado que se dirige la acción contra Vidal y Betancor porque los dos "son miembros de la JEC a propuesta de los dos partidos políticos que presentaron sendas quejas ante dicho órgano, para que fueran excluidos", en referencia a PP y Cs, respectivamente.

Sobre la decisión de excluirles —que fue posteriormente revocada por un juzgado contencioso de Madrid—, ha indicado que fue "dictada por los dos querellados, contaminados previamente por sus respectivas posiciones ideológicas y políticas así como por su cercanía a los partidos políticos que instaron la exclusión de los tres primeros candidatos de la coalición querellante" y que fue contraria a las disposiciones legales.

