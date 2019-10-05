Público
Txema Urkijo encabezará la lista de Más País al Congreso por Bizkaia

Por el momento, Bizkaia es el único territorio del País Vasco donde el nuevo partido de Iñigo Errejón concurrirá a las elecciones el próximo 10 de noviembre.

El exdirector de Derechos Humanos del Gobierno Vasco y exasesor del comisionado de Memoria Histórica del gobierno de Manuela Carmena en Madrid, Txema Urkijo, será el cabeza de lista al Congreso de Más País por Bizkaia.

Urkijo (Llodio-Álava, 1961), abogado de formación, fue miembro de la coordinadora Gesto por la Paz de Euskal Herria desde 1988 hasta su disolución en 2013.

Desempeñó diversas responsabilidades en el área de paz, convivencia, derechos humanos y víctimas del Ejecutivo de Vitoria entre 2002 y 2014, con Juan José Ibarretxe, Patxi López e Iñigo Urkullu como lehendkaris.

Hasta el pasado mes de junio fue asesor en el comisionado de Memoria Histórica del gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid de Manuel Carmena.

