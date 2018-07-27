La UCO suspende sus actividades al haber agotado sus fondos reservados

La Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil ha comunicado internamente que con fecha de 24 julio agotó la caja de fondos reservados correspondientes a la unidad, con lo que suspende cualquier actividad que requiera el uso de fondos de esa partida.
En una comunicación, el coronel jefe de la UCO, Manuel Sánchez Corbí, informa de la imposibilidad de hacer frente a necesidades económicas derivadas de los gastos propios de funcionamiento de los distintos departamentos de investigación y apoyo.
Por ello, "hasta nueva orden", queda suspendida temporalmente cualquier actividad de la UCO y sus unidades subordinadas que requieran obligatoriamente el uso de la partida de esos fondos reservadas, así como los apoyos solicitados a las mismas por otras unidades.
En el correo electrónico, el jefe de la UCO añade que los departamentos de la UCO informarán puntualmente de las actividades que se suspendan.
La Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) ha emitido un comunicado en el que expresa su desconcierto ante esta situación, que, según asegura, afecta a todas las unidades de investigación de la Guardia Civil, no solo a la UCO.
Para la asociación, que es mayoritaria en el cuerpo, es "incomprensible" el cese de esas actividades, de modo que ha reclamado una "rectificación" por parte del Gobierno de España.
Asimismo, ha reclamado explicaciones al Ministerio del Interior por una medida "anunciada de manera sorpresiva y que tan graves consecuencias traerá para las investigaciones abiertas por la Guardia Civil".
