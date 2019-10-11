Público
Violencia Machista Un hombre es detenido en Cartagena acusado de matar a su mujer desaparecida desde 2018

El presunto feminicida, que pasará a disposición judicial, ha dado varias versiones de lo ocurrido y en una de ellas confiesa que descuartizó a su pareja. Los investigadores aún siguen buscando el cuerpo de la víctima. 

Pancarta que reza "nos queremos viva" durante el 8M. EUROPA PRESS

Un hombre ha sido acusado de matar a su pareja de 54 años en Cartagena (Murcia), cuyo cuerpo aún no se ha encontrado, y pasará este sábado a disposición judicial.

El detenido es investigado por el homicidio de María Dolores Sandoval Ruiz, desaparecida desde el día de Navidad de 2018, según han confirmado fuentes policiales. 

El detenido ha dado varias versiones de lo ocurrido, entre ellas que mató y descuartizó a su pareja. Este sábado pasará a disposición judicial, el plazo máximo legal permitido para continuar los interrogatorios encaminados a esclarecer los hechos en la Comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía de la ciudad portuaria.

Los agentes intentan aclarar si el presunto homicida mató a su pareja en la vivienda en la que ambos convivían, ubicada en la calle Virgen del Pilar del Barrio Peral de Cartagena, y que ya ha sido analizada por la Policía Científica para obtener indicios del presunto crimen. Los investigadores aún siguen buscando el cuerpo de María Dolores Sandoval.

