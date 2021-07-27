Estás leyendo: Seis meses de prisión y expulsión para dos aspirantes a soldado que alentaron a "violar en plan manada" a una compañera

Violencia machista Seis meses de prisión y expulsión para dos aspirantes a soldado que alentaron a "violar en plan manada" a una compañera 

El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la sentencia de un tribunal militar contra dos alumnos de la academia de zapadores de Sam Fernando (Cádiz), 

Militares españoles del Ejército de Tierra durante unas maniobras. EJÉRCITO DE TIERRA/Archivo.

La Sala de lo Militar del Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado las penas de seis meses de prisión a dos soldados en periodo de formación de la Segunda Compañía del Centro de Formación de San Fernando (Cádiz) por enviar mensajes de carácter sexual contra una compañera en un grupo de Whatsapp, tales como "hay que violarla en plan manada".

A principios del pasado mes de enero, un tribunal militar de Sevilla les condenó como autores de un delito consumado contra los derechos fundamentales y las libertades públicas, en su modalidad de "realizar contra otro militar actos de acoso sexual, injuriar y atentar contra su dignidad personal", recogido en el Código Penal Militar, informó en su momento ABC

Según informa ahora El País, uno de los soldados aceptó la pena y el otro la recurrió ante la Sala V de lo Militar del Tribunal Supremo, que ahora da por bueno el fallo inicial. Ambos soldados, Cristián A.L. y Sergio C.B,  ya fueron expulsados de la carrera militar por este motivo tras el primer juicio.

Los hechos probados de la sentencia narran cómo el sábado 10 de noviembre de 2018, en un grupo de WhatsApp ("2ª Compañía Zapadores") creado para interactuar con los alumnos recién llegados a la academia y con 40 miembros, los dos procesados "difundieron" expresiones ofensivas de contenido sexual referidos a otra alumna, la cual enseñó pantallazos del chat a su superior y denunció la situación, llorando.

Los condenados  escribieron comentarios degradantes como "me ha bloqueado la perra", "Me voy a cascar a costa de ella tonight" o "hay K (que) violarla en plan manada", entre otros. Uno de ellos incluso difundió una fotografía manipulada --con nombre y apellidos-- de la víctima con la leyenda "solo follo con zapadores".


