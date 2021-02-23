Estás leyendo: Vox se queda solo en su intento de revocar la Ley de violencia de género

Público
VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO

Vox se queda solo en su intento de revocar la Ley de violencia de género

La formación liderada por Abascal pretende derogar la Ley contra la violencia de género y el Pacto de Estado mediante una proposición de ley de violencia intrafamiliar. 

Parlamentarios aplauden durante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados, a excepción de los diputados de Vox.
Parlamentarios aplauden durante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados, a excepción de los diputados de Vox. Kiko Huesca / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Portavoces de distintos grupos parlamentarios han recordado por sus nombres a las 1.081 mujeres asesinadas por violencia machista desde 2003 en España como respuesta al intento de Vox de revocar la Ley contra la violencia de género mediante una legislación de violencia intrafamiliar.

"En recuerdo de las 1.081 mujeres asesinadas desde 2003 en el Estado y frente a quienes intentan negar la realidad, desde nuestro grupo queremos decir alto y claro que la violencia machista sí tiene género", han expresado este martes los portavoces de grupos parlamentarios de distinto signo.

Ha sido la respuesta que han dado los diputados del PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, BNG, Compromís, Bildu, la CUP, Más País, BNG, PDeCAT, ERC, JxCat y ERC que han subido al estrado después de que Vox defendiera su proposición de ley de violencia intrafamiliar con la que pretende revocar la Ley orgánica contra la violencia de género de 2004.

Entre aplausos de todos los grupos parlamentarios, a excepción de los diputados de la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal, y en español, catalán y gallego, los diputados han recordado a las víctimas mortales de la violencia de género.

Los distintos grupos han acordado este gesto ante el negacionismo de Vox, que pretende derogar la Ley contra la violencia de género y el Pacto de Estado mediante una proposición de ley de violencia intrafamiliar debatida este martes en el Pleno del Congreso.

Tanto el PP como Cs han querido aplaudir y recordar a las víctimas mortales de la violencia machista, si bien han aprovechado también sus intervenciones para defender la necesidad de luchar contra esta violencia específica contra las mujeres y no dar ni un paso atrás.

