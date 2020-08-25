MADRID
La Comunidad de Madrid comprará más de 6.000 cámaras para ponerlas en las aulas y que se puedan seguir las clases desde casa, así como 70.000 ordenadores para alumnos y profesores, según han adelantado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.
La medidas se enmarcan en la estrategia de vuelta al colegio de la Comunidad de Madrid que va a presentar este martes la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto a los consejeros de Sanidad y de Educación y Juventud, Enrique Ruiz Escudero y Enrique Ossorio, respectivamente.
Asimismo, el presupuesto de limpieza de los colegios se incrementará en 15 millones de euros, y la Comunidad comprará 700.000 litros de gel hidroalcohólico.
