El presupuesto de limpieza de los colegios se incrementará en 15 millones de euros, y la Comunidad comprará 700.000 litros de gel hidroalcohólico.

Una madre ayuda a sus dos hijos menores con el colegio online mientras su padre ayuda a su hija mayor en el condado de Broward, Florida, EE.UU. Alejandra Cardona / Reuters / Archivo
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La Comunidad de Madrid comprará más de 6.000 cámaras para ponerlas en las aulas y que se puedan seguir las clases desde casa, así como 70.000 ordenadores para alumnos y profesores, según han adelantado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional.

La medidas se enmarcan en la estrategia de vuelta al colegio de la Comunidad de Madrid que va a presentar este martes la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto a los consejeros de Sanidad y de Educación y Juventud, Enrique Ruiz Escudero y Enrique Ossorio, respectivamente.

Asimismo, el presupuesto de limpieza de los colegios se incrementará en 15 millones de euros, y la Comunidad comprará 700.000 litros de gel hidroalcohólico.

