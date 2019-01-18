Público
Zaragoza Un profesor, condenado a ocho años de prisión por agredir sexualmente a una niña en un campamento

La víctima denunció los abusos que sufrió durante un campamento en 2010. Los especialistas del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Aragón han acreditado las declaraciones de la niña. 

Fachada de la Audiencia Provincial de Zaragoza - Google Maps

Un profesor de inglés ha sido condenado a ocho años de cárcel por haber abusado sexualmente de una niña durante un campamento de verano en 2010 en el que daba clases. La Audiencia de Zaragoza también ha inhabilitado al monitor de 30 años a trabajar con niños. 

Según ha informado El periódico de Aragón, ha sido la propia víctima la que ha denunciado los abusos que en el campamento. Desde el Instituto de Medicina Legal de Aragón (IMLA) han acreditado las declaraciones de la niña. 

Varias veces al día, el pedófilo acompañaba a la menor hasta los baños donde le obligaba a desnudarse para introducirle los dedos en la vagina. En el relato destaca un episodio en el que se produjo una felación e intento de penetración. 

Según la declaración de los magistrados al medio citado, el profesor y tutor de la niña se aprovechó de su "vulnerabilidad" porque la víctima no llegaba a comprender "con certeza lo que estaba haciéndole el acusado, siendo incapaz de decirle que no".  Los psicólogos han señalado que la menor tiene baja autoestima y ansiedad.

Aunque la sentencia es recurrible, la Fiscalía llegó a pedir once años de prisión. 

