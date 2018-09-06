Público
11-S Salen a la luz nuevas imágenes del atentado del 11-S en las Torres Gemelas

El periodista Mark LaGanga grabó un vídeo que muestra el derrumbe de la segunda torre y cómo se vivieron desde dentro los minutos posteriores al ataque. 

Momento del derrumbe de la segunda torre/YouTube

A pocos días de que se cumplan 17 años de los atentados del 11 de septiembre, se han difundido nuevas imágenes en la que se muestran cómo se vivieron desde dentro los minutos posteriores al ataque contra las Torres Gemelas. La publicación ha alcanzado casi cuatro millones de visualizaciones en tan solo cuatro días.

Un canal especializado en los atentados de Nueva York ha publicado en YouTube la cinta que grabó un reportero de la CBS, Mark LaGanga. El vídeo, que dura más de 28 minutos, recoge las reacciones de bomberos y testigos de los atentados, así como el trabajo que realizaron los equipos de emergencia entre ráfagas de polvo y escombros. 

Una de las imágenes más sobrecogedoras está en el minuto 18 del vídeo. El periodista graba muy de cerca el momento en el que la segunda torre es impactada por un avión, a lo que le siguen dos minutos de grabación en negro donde solo se escucha la caída de escombros.

