Al menos 25 muertos y 30 heridos en un ataque suicida a una mezquita de Afganistán

Por el momento ningún grupo ha reivindicado el atentado. La mezquita atacada pertenece a la minoría chií hazara del país, que suele ser objeto habitual de ataques del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).

Al menos 25 personas murieron y cerca de 30 resultaron heridas hoy en un atentado suicida en una mezquita de la minoría chií hazara en la provincia de Paktia, en el sureste de Afganistán, informaron fuentes oficiales.

El ataque ocurrió a las 13.30, hora local (9.00 GMT), cuando un insurgente detonó los explosivos que portaba en una mezquita de la minoría religiosa donde se encontraban reunidas miles de personas durante la hora del rezo en la ciudad de Gardiz, capital de Paktia, indicó el portavoz del gobernador provincial, Abdullah Hasrat.

"El número de muertos ha aumentado hasta los 25 y hay cerca de 30 heridos, aunque esta es todavía información inicial", aseguró Hasrat. Los heridos han sido trasladados al hospital provincial y a varios centros de salud privados, añadió el portavoz.

El gobernador adjunto de la provincia de Paktia, Abdul Wali Sahi, precisó que la mezquita atacada pertenece a la minoría chií hazara del país, que suele ser objeto habitual de ataques del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).

Ningún grupo armado ha reivindicado todavía la autoría del ataque.

El pasado 22 de abril, un ataque suicida perpetrado por el EI contra un centro electoral en una zona de Kabul con gran población de la minoría chií hazara causó al menos 69 muertos y 120 heridos.

