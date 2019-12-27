Público
Público

Al menos 15 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Kazajistán

Hay más de 60 heridos, 12 se encuentran graves. El aparato se estrelló nada más despegar del aeropuerto de la ciudad kazaja de Almaty.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
27/12/2019 - Labores de rescate en un avión tras estrellarse en Kazajistán. / REUTERS

Labores de rescate en un avión tras estrellarse en Kazajistán. / REUTERS

Al menos 15 personas murieron y otras 66 resultaron heridas al estrellarse este viernes un avión de pasajeros tras despegar del aeropuerto de la ciudad kazaja de Almaty, según los últimos datos ofrecidos por las autoridades de Kazajistán.

"En total murieron 15 personas: 14 en el lugar de los hechos y una en el hospital", informó el jefe del Departamento de Sanidad de Almaty, Tleuján Abildáyev. Agregó que 50 personas fueron hospitalizadas, de las cuales 12 se encuentran graves, y otras 16 recibieron atención médica ambulatoria. 

El aparato, un Fokker-100 perteneciente a la compañía kazaja Bek Air con 100 personas a bordo -95 pasajeros y cinco tripulantes, se estrelló nada más despegar. En su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de Kazajistán, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, expresó sus condolencia a los familiares de la víctimas mortales y aseguró que "los responsables del accidente serán sancionados conforme a la ley".

El avión siniestrado, que según las autoridades no se incendió tras la colisión, realizaba el vuelo Z2100 entre Almaty, la mayor ciudad del país, y Nur-Sultán, la capital kazaja.

El Ministerio de Industria e Infraestructuras de Kazajistán dispuso la suspensión de todos los vuelos de este tipo de aviones hasta que se esclarezcan las causas del accidente.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional