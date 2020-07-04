Estás leyendo: Los 180 migrantes del 'Ocean Viking' siguen a la espera de un puerto

Público
Público

Migrantes en el Mediterráneo Los 180 migrantes del 'Ocean Viking' siguen a la espera de un puerto

La ONG ha pedido a la Unión Europea una respuesta urgente después de haber mandado al menos seis solicitudes a Italia y Malta para desembarcar.

Ocean Viking
Aspecto del buque Ocean Viking. (EFE)

roma

efe

Los 180 migrantes del barco humanitario Ocean Viking, que gestiona la ONG SOS Mediterranée, esperan un puerto en el que atracar, sin obtener respuesta de la Unión Europea a pesar de que la organización declaró el viernes el estado de emergencia por la angustia y la tensión a bordo.

Y es que muchos de los salvados, entre los que hay 25 menores y una mujer embarazada, esperan pisar tierra desde hace una semana, cuando fueron socorridos por este barco.

"El Ocean Viking ha declarado el estado de emergencia hace 18 horas. A las 2:30 am, nos informaron de que vendría un equipo médico. Los guardacostas italianos acordaron con nosotros que esta operación sería más segura por la mañana. No hemos recibido asistencia por el momento. La tensión aumenta nuevamente a bordo", ha escrito la ONG en las redes sociales.

El barco ha rescatado a 180 personas en cuatro operaciones en el Mediterráneo, una desplegada entre la zona de búsqueda y rescate de Malta e Italia, y otras tres en el área de Malta. La primera de ellas tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de julio.

La ONG ha enviado al menos seis solicitudes a Italia y Malta para desembarcar, pero no ha obtenido respuesta, y el viernes declaró el estado de emergencia, después de que aumentara la tensión en cubierta, con violencia física y amenazas entre los migrantes y también contra la tripulación.

La espera en el Mediterráneo provocó que dos hombres saltaran del barco el jueves y tuvieran que ser recuperados por el equipo de rescate, mientras que otros tres intentaron saltar pero fueron retenidos a tiempo. El viernes otro hombre intentó ahorcarse.

La ONG ha pedido a la Unión Europea una respuesta urgente para que concluya la espera en el mar de estas personas.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público