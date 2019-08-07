La exclusiva publicada este martes por la cadena latina Univisión pone en jaque la posible implicación de hasta 360 diputados y exdiputados hondureños en una trama de malversación sistemática de fondos públicos. Según el medio, al menos 176 altos cargos del Gobierno utilizaron durante décadas organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro fantasmas para defraudar fondos del Estado de Honduras en el marco de la investigación 'caja de Pandora'.
Entre los implicados en el desvío de fondos, el medio destaca la participación de "miembros de la familia del presidente Juan Orlando Hernández" y asegura la existencia de "un fondo reservado controlado por la Presidencia". "Los documentos indican que el alcance total de la trama podría implicar a decenas más de organizaciones sin fines de lucro, hasta llegar a los 360 diputados y exdiputados", explican.
Al menos un par de esas organizaciones podrían estar vinculadas con la familia del presidente
La investigación destaca que la red, compuesta por al menos 53 organizaciones podría haber recibido "más de 70 millones de dólares durante la última década, gran parte de los cuales se canalizaron hacia políticos y campañas con el fin de influir en elecciones y votaciones importantes".
Incluso, aseguran, un par de esas organizaciones fantasmas podrían estar directamente vinculadas con la familia del presidente, por lo que se encuentran "entre los objetivos investigados por fiscales especiales anticorrupción" de una trama que, matizan, el Ministerio Público hondureño tiene conocimiento desde hace más de una década y por la que ya han sido acusados un total de 38 personas.
