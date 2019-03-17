Público
Al menos 50 muertos en las inundaciones registradas en la Papúa indonesia

Al menos 150 casas quedaron anegadas y 120 personas tuvieron que ser evacuadas.

Inundaciones en la Papua indonesa. EFE

Al menos 50 personas murieron y 59 resultaron heridas en Indonesia a causa de las inundaciones que afectan a la provincia de Papúa, en el este del país, donde siguen los trabajos para rescatar a las víctimas, informaron hoy fuentes oficiales.

Las intensas precipitaciones que caen desde el sábado en el distrito Sentani provocaron riadas que arrastraron troncos y vehículos, dañaron puentes y anegaron carreteras y edificios, según el portavoz de la agencia de gestión de desastres (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

"El agua entró en los hogares y hospitales. Las carreteras se convirtieron en un rápido torrente", dijo Sutopo en un comunicado.

Los heridos y los cuerpos de los fallecidos fueron trasladados a varios hospitales en la capital provincial Jayapura, a unos 20 kilómetros al este del distrito afectado, y también de Sentani, donde al menos 150 casas quedaron anegadas y 120 personas tuvieron que ser evacuadas.

Evacuados tras las inundaciones en Indonesia. EFE

El portavoz agregó que los equipos de rescate continúan la evacuación de afectados y que en algunas zonas aun no han podido acceder a causa del material arrastrado por las riadas.

Imágenes compartidas por la BNPB muestran a personas empujando una motocicleta con el agua por la cintura, una avioneta medio sumergida en el agua y decenas de desplazados que están alojados en un mismo edificio.

La mitad occidental de la isla de Nueva Guinea, donde se encuentra la provincia de Papúa, pertenece a Indonesia y es un territorio rico en recursos naturales aunque subdesarrollado, mientras que la parte oriental corresponde a la República de Papúa Nueva Guinea.

Las inundaciones y corrimientos de tierra afectan cada año a Indonesia durante la estación de lluvias, cuyo momento álgido transcurre entre diciembre y febrero.

