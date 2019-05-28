Más de 500 personas han muerto a manos de la Policía de Río de Janeiro durante los primeros cuatro meses del año

Un total de 558 personas han muerto a manos de la Policía de Río de Janeiro, Brasil, durante los primeros cuatro meses del año, según recoge The New York Times.
Las duras medidas con las que se intenta combatir la violencia en el país, que consiste en dar a la Policía más flexibilidad para matar a los individuos sospechosos, están aprobadas por el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, y el gobernador del estado, William Witzel. Este último ha llegado a afirmar que van "en la dirección correcta para preservar la vida y la libertad de las familias". Durante una entrevista también aseguró que los agentes estarán autorizados para abrir fuego sobre cualquier persona que porte un arma. "La Policía hará lo correcto: apuntarles a su cabecita y disparar, declaró Witzel.
Por su parte, Bolsonaro ha repetido en numerosas ocasiones que “el delincuente bueno es el delincuente muerto" para sostener que es la mejor forma de luchar contra la violencia.
Sin embargo, hay varios casos en los que se sospecha que la Policía ejerció su poder para asesinar. "Vinieron a matar”, declara Tatiana Antunes de Carvalho, madre de un joven que murió abatido por los agentes junto a ocho hombres más. Las autoridades alegaron que dispararon por defensa propia, aunque según a apunta The New York Times, familiares e investigadores de derechos humanos apuntan que los hombres fueron ejecutados.
