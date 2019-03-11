Miles de argelinos volvieron tomar las calles de París este domingo para protestar contra la postulación de su presidente, Abdelaziz Buteflika, a un quinto mandato en las elecciones presidenciales en Argelia, convocadas para el próximo 18 de abril.
Tras multitud de protestas en contra del régimen del presidente, Buteflika ha renunciado a presentarse a un quinto mandato después de aterrizar este domingo en Argel y ha decidido aplazar las elecciones presidenciales.
Las protestas se producen entre indicios que apuntan a que el mandatario, de 82 años y gravemente enfermo, puede regresar en las próximas horas al país tras dos semanas ingresado en un hospital de Ginebra, sin que se sepa cual es realmente su estado de salud.
A lo largo de la pasada semana, las protestas contra Buteflika, que preside el país africano desde 1999, se repitieron también en otras ciudades de Francia, como Marsella, donde hay cerca de 150.000 residentes argelinos.
Su retirada salta al plano mediático tras las informaciones de la cadena de televisión privada argelina Ennahar, que confirmaba que el regreso del presidente estaba previsto para el domingo, y que lo haría en un avión medicalizado de las Fuerzas Aéreas.
