La resolución sobre el aborto ha salido adelante con una amplia mayoría: 455 votos a favor, 145 votos negativos y 71 abstenciones. El resultado ha sido posible gracias al voto positivo de una gran parte de la familia popular europea.

Vista del hemiciclo del Parlamento Europeo en Bruselas. EFE

Irene Sánchez Artero

El Parlamento Europeo considera que la sentencia del 22 de octubre del Tribunal Constitucional polaco, que declara inconstitucional el aborto en caso de defecto grave e irreversible, "pone en peligro la salud y la vida de las mujeres". Lo ha hecho a través de una resolución, aprobada este jueves por la amplia mayoría de la arcada parlamentaria (455 votos a favor, 145 en contra y 71 abstenciones). Mayoría que ha contado con el apoyo del Partido Popular Europeo (PPE), pero no de los eurodiputados españoles, que se han dividido entre el voto en contra y la abstención.

A lo largo de estos dos últimos días, los eurodiputados y eurodiputadas han hablado sobre la situación en Varsovia y la regresión de los derechos en el país que implica la ley. Una norma que, según el texto, aboca a las mujeres polacas a "abortos ilegales, clandestinos, inseguros y potencialmente mortales", ya que la mayoría de los abortos legales en la actualidad – el 96% de ellos- se efectúan bajo el supuesto que se quiere prohibir.

Donde ha habido quorum ha sido en el apoyo y solidaridad con los polacos y polacas. El texto de la resolución condena la violencia desproporcionadas ejercida por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad contra los manifestantes, así como algunos grupos de extrema derecha. El Parlamento aplaude la valentía de los manifestantes que, anteponiendo su salud por la situación actual de pandemia mundial, han salido a la calle para denunciar las injerencias autoritarias del Ejecutivo polaco.

Desde la Eurocámara hacen hincapié en que la sentencia se anunció en medio de la segunda ola de la pandemia, con restricciones en vigor “que obstaculizan gravemente cualquier debate democrático adecuado”.

