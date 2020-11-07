Estás leyendo: El Vaticano sanciona al cardenal polaco Henryk Gulbinowicz tras las acusaciones de abusos sexuales a menores

La sanción disciplinaria prohíbe al cardenal participar en celebraciones o reuniones públicas, así como utilizar la insignia de obispo y deberá pagar una indemnización a la Fundación San José, creada para ayudar a las víctimas de abusos sexuales.

El cardenal ha sido acusado de haber cometido presuntos abusos sexuales contra un escritor cuando este era menor de edad.

El tribunal eclesiástico del Vaticano ha prohibido al cardenal polaco, Henryk Gulbinowicz, participar en celebraciones o reuniones públicas así como utilizar la insignia de obispo tras haber constatado que se le está investigando por abusos sexuales a menores en la Fiscalía de Distrito de Wroclaw (Polonia).

Según informó la nunciatura de aquel país (sede diplomática de la Santa Sede) el purpurado polaco también fue privado del derecho a un funeral, así como a tener un entierro en la catedral. Además deberá pagar una indemnización a la Fundación San José, creada por la conferencia episcopal polaca para ayudar a las víctimas de abusos sexuales.

La sanción disciplinaria fue publicada por la nunciatura apostólica en Polonia y recogida a su vez por los medios de comunicación del Vaticano.

El cardenal, nacido en 1923 en Vilna, capital de Lituania, ha sido acusado en su país de haber cometido presuntos abusos sexuales contra un escritor cuando este era menor de edad. En 2004 presentó su renuncia por razones de edad que fue aceptada por Juan Pablo II.

