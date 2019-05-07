Seis bomberos de París han sido acusados de una supuesta violación en grupo a una estudiante noruega el pasado viernes. Según ha adelantado el diario Le Parisien, los integrantes de la brigada de Plaisance estaban de fiesta cuando conocieron a la chica de 20 años, quien aceptó mantener relaciones sexuales con uno de ellos en el cuartel, pero al llegar allí se vio atacada por el resto según relata en su denuncia. Ella aceptó mantener relaciones con uno de ellos en el cuartel, pero una vez allí se vio asaltada por el resto según su denuncia.
El grupo de hombres que abusó de ella, de entre 23 y 35 años, estaban fuera de servicio aquella noche. Fueron identificados y detenidos, pero este lunes quedaron en libertad bajo fianza al entender los magistrados que existen contradicciones en la versión de la víctima, aunque continuarán con la investigación.
"Este tipo de acciones no se pueden tolerar. Están en contra de los valores que defienden los bomberos de París, que deben ser ejemplares"
El informe policial relata que dos amigos encontraron a la víctima llorando en el cuartel de los bomberos, en estado de shock y desorientada. Les contó que acababa de ser violada en grupo y llamaron a la policía.. "Este tipo de acciones no se pueden tolerar. Están en contra de los valores que defienden los bomberos de París, que deben ser ejemplares como cumplen la mayoría de ellos. Si se confirman las sospechas de violación mostraremos la mayor de las firmezas”, ha explicado el teniente de los bomberos en declaraciones a Le Parisien.
Este incidente ocurre tres semanas después de que todos los bomberos de París fueran considerados héroes por haber sofocado el incendio de Notre Dame.
