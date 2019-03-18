El cardenal francés y arzobispo de Lyon, Philippe Barbarin, ha presentado su renuncia al Papa, con quien se ha reunido esta lunes 18 de marzo de forma privada, después de haber sido condenado a seis meses de cárcel con suspensión de pena por encubrir abusos sexuales cometidos contra menores por el sacerdote de su diócesis, Bernard Preynat, en campamentos scout en los años 70 y 80.
La Oficina de prensa de la Santa Sede solo ha hecho mención de la reunión que ha tenido lugar a puertas cerradas y sin periodistas en el Vaticano, pero no ha especificado si el Pontífice aceptará su dimisión o no.
Francisco podría posponer su decisión a que se haga pública la sentencia del Tribunal de Apelación ante el que los abogados defensores del cardenal Barbarin presentaron un recurso. También es posible que el Pontífice nombre un administrador apostólico para la sede de la diócesis de Lyon hasta que haya una condena en firme. Una tercera opción es que el Papa acepte la renuncia del purpurado francés y directamente nombre a otro obispo en su lugar.
El cardenal Barbarin, que no cumplirá la pena por haber sido suspendida, ha sido condenado por silenciar dos casos distintos de agresiones sexuales cometidas contra jóvenes entre 1986 y 1991 por el sacerdote Bernard Preynat, quien estuvo en activo hasta agosto de 2015, y finalmente reconoció los hechos. Barbarin, arzobispo de Lyon desde 2002, siempre ha negado las acusaciones, pero ha admitido que en la diócesis se cometieron "errores en la gestión y nombramiento de ciertos sacerdotes".
