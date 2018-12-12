El consejo de cardenales nombrados por el papa Francisco para ayudarle en sus reformas, el llamado C9, se ha quedado momentáneamente con seis miembros tras el despido del australiano George Pell, el chileno Javier Errázuriz -ambos salpicados por escándalos de abusos sexuales a menores- y el congolés Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya.
Pell, número tres del Vaticano y que afronta un juicio relacionado con abusos sexuales a menores del que se espera un veredicto en breve, ya pidió ausentarse de las reuniones del Consejo para poder acudir al proceso.
El chileno Javier Errázuriz Ossa también está salpicado por un caso de abusos a menores al no haber sabido responder adecuadamente a los casos de pederastia por parte del clero en su país.
Según un comunicado del Vaticano divulgado al cabo de una reunión de tres días del Consejo, la marcha de estos tres purpurados se debió a "la solicitud expresada por los Cardenales (...) en relación con una reflexión sobre el trabajo, la estructura y la composición del mismo Consejo, teniendo en cuenta también la edad de algunos miembros".
Se informó además de que el papa, a finales de octubre, escribió a los tres "agradeciéndoles el trabajo que han realizado en estos cinco años". "Considerada la fase de trabajo de la Consejo, no hay ninguna disposición para el nombramiento de nuevos miembros por el momento", se añade en la nota.
El Consejo queda ahora formado por los cardenales Giuseppe Bertello, Oswald Gracias, Reinhard Marx, Sean Patrick O'Malley y Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga, así como el secretario de Estado, Pietro Parolin.
