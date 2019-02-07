La fiscalía de Múnich, en el sur de Alemania, investiga a 100 sacerdotes católicos por presuntos abusos sexuales cometidos en las últimas décadas, después de que la iglesia pusiera a su disposición las actas correspondientes.
"Ahora miraremos en qué medida estas personas han cometido delitos por los que puedan ser juzgados ahora", dijo este jueves el fiscal Hans Kornprobst.
Algunos de los sacerdotes sospechosos han muerto y en otros casos los delitos cometidos han prescrito, por lo que no podrá haber persecución penal. En 13 casos ya hubo investigaciones abiertas en el pasado.
Marx: "ha llegado el momento de la verdad para la iglesia"
"Los documentos de la diósesis se remontan a muchos años atrás, hasta donde sé hasta 1946. Todo indica que sólo en unos pocos casos se podrá abrir un proceso penal", admitió el fiscal.
El cardenal de Múnich, Reinhard Marx, se ha mostrado partidario de sacar a la luz los escándalos de abusos sexuales dentro de la iglesia católica. En noviembre, durante un sermón, Marx dijo que había llegado "el momento de la verdad" para la iglesia.
