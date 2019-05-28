Público
Abusos sexuales en la Iglesia Un obispo galo es obligado a dar información de cura pederasta a su víctima

Félix Hutin fue condenado en julio de 2015 por lo civil por agresiones contra Jean-Yves Schmitt mientras estudiaba en el centro educativo en el que él ejercía como capellán.

La catedral de la Almudena de Madrid. EFE

La Justicia francesa dictaminó este martes por primera vez que un obispo entregue a la víctima de un cura pederasta la información sobre la trayectoria religiosa del agresor, informaron los medios franceses.

El Tribunal de Bourg-en-Bresse, en el este del país, señaló que monseñor Pascal Roland dispone de 15 días para entregarle a Jean-Yves Schmitt "todo el dosier referente a Félix Hutin", que está en sus manos.

El cura tiene ahora 86 años de edad y los hechos se remontan a la década de los sesenta. Hutin fue condenado en julio de 2015 por lo civil por agresiones contra Schmitt mientras estudiaba en el centro educativo en el que él ejercía como capellán.

El cura, condenado en 2015, tiene ahora 86 años de edad y los hechos se remontan a la década de los sesenta

El diario Le Figaro señaló que aunque los hechos han prescrito hace años por lo penal, la víctima, condenada ella también por pederastia años después, emprendió acciones judiciales contra el Vaticano acusándolo de haber trasladado al religioso a Suiza en los setenta, después de que su comportamiento fuera conocido en la zona.

Para ello, pidió a la diócesis de forma amistosa que le transmitiera el dosier del cura, pero, ante el rechazo del obispo, recurrió a la Justicia hace dos semanas.

Su abogado, Emmanuel Ludot, se felicitó de que el veredicto del Tribunal de Bourg-en-Bresse vaya a "facilitar el combate de curas pederastas dándoles acceso a pruebas que a menudo son ocultadas por los obispos".

"Hemos avanzado un gran paso. Es señal de que las mentalidades cambian y de que tenemos ahora una política judicial de transparencia total", concluyó.

