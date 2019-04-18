Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Abusos sexuales Queman viva a una joven en Bangladesh por denunciar ser víctima de abusos sexuales

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, de 19 años, fue rociada con queroseno y prendida fuego en su colegio después de acusar al director de su escuela de agredirla sexualmente.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Nusrat Jahan Rafi, la joven a la que quemaron viva por denunciar abusos sexuales.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, la joven a la que quemaron viva por denunciar abusos sexuales.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi es la última víctima de abuso sexual en Bangladesh, un país en el que la vulnerabilidad de los derechos de las mujeres y las niñas esta a la orden del día.  La joven, de 19 años, decidió presentar una denuncia contra el director de su centro educativo el mismo día que se produjo la agresión.

Solo dos semanas después fue quemada viva. La joven fue rociada con queroseno y prendida fuego en su colegio. Murió cinco días después. Sin embargo, informa La Sexta, antes de fallecer logro hacer su última declaración: "El profesor me tocó. Combatiré este crimen hasta mi último aliento", reafirmo. 

Su valentía para denunciar la agresión ha conmocionado al país asiático, donde la mayoría de víctimas de abusos sexuales no denuncia por miedo al rechazo de su familia o de una sociedad conservadora y que de hacerlo, podrían sufrir las mismas consecuencias que Rafi.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas