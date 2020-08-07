Estás leyendo: Se estrella un avión de Air India con 191 pasajeros a bordo en Calcuta

Un avión de Air India Express, un Boeing 737, que realizaba la ruta entre Dubái y Calcuta se ha estrellado cuando disponía a aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Calcuta. Al parecer se salió de la pista de aterrizaje en el aeropuerto Karipu partiéndose en dos.

Imagen de archivo de varios aviones de Air India /EFE
Un avión de Air India, un Boeing 737, que realizaba la ruta entre Dubái y Calcuta se ha estrellado debido a las fuertes lluvias cuando se disponía a aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Calcuta. La aerolínea que operaba el vuelo era Air India Express.

La aeronave se ha partido en dos, pero según Rajiv Jain, portavoz del Ministerio de Aviación Civil, pero no se ha incendiado.

En el avión viajaban 191 pasajeros. Los equipos de emergencia se encuentran trabajando en el lugar, y han confirmado que hay al menos dos muertos y 35 heridos. 

En el incidente, que se ha producido sobre las 19.40 horas en medio de unas fuertes precipitaciones, habría fallecido uno de los pilotos de la aeronave, si bien este extremo no ha sido aún confirmado por las autoridades locales.

