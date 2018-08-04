Al menos 18 personas murieron este sábado al estrellarse un helicóptero Mi-8 que transportaba trabajadores petroleros en la región siberiana de Krasnoyarsk, informaron las autoridades rusas.
El aparato, con tres tripulantes y 15 pasajeros, se estrelló junto a una instalación petrolera a unos 180 kilómetros de la localidad de Igarka, según datos preliminares del departamento regional del Ministerio de Rusia para Situaciones de Emergencia.
"De acuerdo con las primera informaciones, el helicóptero con pasajeros despegó después de otro helicóptero que transportaba una estructura metálica con la que chocaron las aspas de la nave siniestrada", dijo a la agencia Interfax una fuente de Emergencia en el lugar del accidente.
"En la aeronave había 18 personas, incluidos tres tripulantes. Todos murieron", ha asegurado la fuente, según ha recogido la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.
El representante del servicio local de emergencias ha informado de que las cajas negras del helicóptero han sido halladas y que habría chocado con la carga de otro helicóptero durante el despegue. La autoridad federal rusa de transporta aéreo, Rosaviatsia, ha confirmado la causa del accidente.
Comentarios
