Estás leyendo: Al menos 17 muertos en el accidente de un avión militar en Filipinas

Público
Público

Accidente en Filipinas Al menos 17 muertos en el accidente de un avión militar en Filipinas

Las autoridades de la Isla de Jolo continúan con el dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate para localizar a todos los accidentados.

C-130 Hercules aterrizando. Foto de archivo.
C-130 Hercules aterrizando. Foto de archivo. Werner Kerschbaummayr / APA / Dpa / EuropaPress

madrid

Al menos 17 personas han perdido la vida en el accidente de un avión militar de transporte del Ejército filipino, mientras unos 40 ocupantes han sido rescatados con vida, informan las autoridades. El suceso tuvo lugar en la isla de Jolo, Filipinas, este domingo.

El aparato, un C-130 Hercules, realizaba la maniobra de aterrizaje en un aeródromo de la isla de Jolo cuando se pasó la pista y no pudo volver a coger altura alrededor de las 11.30 hora local (3.30 GMT), indicó el comandante general de las Fuerzas Aéreas de Filipinas, Cirilito Sobejana, en un comunicado.

Las autoridades continúan con el dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate para localizar unas 35 personas que también viajaban en el avión en el momento del siniestro. "Estamos haciendo todo lo que podemos para rescatar a los pasajeros" restantes, apuntó Sobejana, quien en un primer momento señaló que 85 personas iban a bordo del aparato accidentado. Más tarde el ministro de Defensa, Delfin Lorenzana, señaló que en avión viajaban 92 personas.

Los supervivientes han sido trasladados a un hospital militar en la ciudad de Busbus, informaron las autoridades. El avión partió esta mañana de la ciudad de Cagayan de Oro, con varias tropas que iban a ser desplegadas en la región, debido a conflictos religiosos.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público