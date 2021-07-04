Estás leyendo: Al menos 29 muertos en el accidente de un avión militar en Filipinas

Público
Público

Accidente en Filipinas Al menos 29 muertos en el accidente de un avión militar en Filipinas

Las autoridades de la Isla de Jolo continúan con el dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate para localizar a todos los accidentados.

C-130 Hercules aterrizando. Foto de archivo.
C-130 Hercules aterrizando. Foto de archivo. Werner Kerschbaummayr / APA / Dpa / EuropaPress

madrid

Actualizado:

Al menos 29 personas han perdido la vida en el accidente de un avión militar de transporte del Ejército filipino. Al estrellarse 50 personas han sido heridas, informan las autoridades. El suceso tuvo lugar en la isla de Jolo, Filipinas, este domingo

El aparato, un C-130 Hercules, realizaba la maniobra de aterrizaje en un aeródromo de la isla de Jolo cuando se pasó la pista y no pudo volver a coger altura alrededor de las 11.30 hora local (3.30 GMT), indicó el comandante general de las Fuerzas Aéreas de Filipinas, Cirilito Sobejana, en un comunicado.

Las autoridades continúan con el dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate para localizar a 17 personas que también viajaban en el avión en el momento del siniestro y siguen desaparecidas. "Estamos haciendo todo lo que podemos para rescatar a los pasajeros" restantes, apuntó Sobejana, quien en un primer momento señaló que 85 personas iban a bordo del aparato accidentado. Más tarde el ministro de Defensa, Delfin Lorenzana, señaló que en avión viajaban 92 personas, entre ellas ocho miembros de la tripulación.

Los supervivientes han sido trasladados a un hospital militar en la ciudad de Busbus, informaron las autoridades. El avión partió esta mañana de la ciudad de Cagayan de Oro, con varias tropas que iban a ser desplegadas en la región, debido a conflictos religiosos.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público