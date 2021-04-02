Estás leyendo: Un accidente de tren en Taiwán deja al menos 36 muertos y más de 60 heridos

Un accidente de tren en Taiwán deja al menos 36 muertos y más de 60 heridos

El tren circulaba por el túnel de Daqingshui con unos 350 pasajeros a bordo. El siniestro tuvo lugar en torno a las 09.28 hora local (01.28 hora GMT).

Accidente de tren en Taiwán
Accidente de tren en Taiwán. EFE/EPA

Al menos 36 personas "no muestran señales de vida" tras el descarrilamiento de un tren en las inmediaciones de la localidad oriental taiwanesa de Hualien, informó la policía ferroviaria de la isla. Según la fuente, citada por la agencia taiwanesa de noticias CNA, "esos individuos muestran señales de paro cardíaco extrahospitalario".

Informaciones anteriores habían dado por confirmada la muerte de al menos 4 personas. Asimismo, 61 pasajeros han sido hospitalizados con heridas de diversa consideración, mientras que 72 personas permanecen atrapadas en el vehículo accidentado.

El tren circulaba por el túnel de Daqingshui con unos 350 pasajeros a bordo en el momento del siniestro, acontecido en torno a las 09.28 hora local (01.28 hora GMT).

La conclusión preliminar de la Administración de Ferrocarriles de Taiwán fue que el tren siniestrado descarriló a la entrada del citado túnel al colisionar con un vehículo de mantenimiento mal estacionado junto a las vías.

A consecuencia de este suceso, varios vagones chocaron contra los muros del túnel, dentro del cual quedaron atrapados algunos de ellos. La Administración de Ferrocarriles de Taiwán indicó que está previsto que el servicio normal en la ruta oriental de la isla se retome en torno a las 18.00 hora local (10.00 hora GMT) de hoy.

El vehículo siniestrado había salido de Shulin, en Nuevo Taipéi, y se dirigía a la localidad de Taitung, en el sureste de la isla.

