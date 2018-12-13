Público
Unos quince minutos después de la salida, cuando aún estaba dentro de la ciudad y circulaba a unos 80 kilómetros por hora, un tren de pasajeros chocó contra una locomotora de mantenimiento que se encontraba en la misma vía y descarriló

Bomberos trabajan en el rescate de víctimas en el lugar donde se ha producido el accidente. (STR | EFE)

Al menos siete personas han muerto y otras 46 han resultado heridas este jueves en Ankara (Turquía) al chocar un tren de alta velocidad con una locomotora de mantenimiento, informaron las autoridades locales.

"Siete personas murieron en el accidente", señaló el gobernador de Ankara, Vasif Sahin, según informa la emisora CNNTürk.

Entre los fallecidos está el maquinista del tren accidentado y tres de los 46 heridos se encuentran en estado grave, indicó Sahin.

Previamente, el gobernador había dado una cifra de cuatro fallecidos, aunque advirtiendo que las labores de rescate continuaban y sin descartar que el número de víctimas mortales pudiera ascender.

El tren había partido de Ankara a las 06.30 (04.30 hora española) con dirección a la ciudad de Konya.

Unos quince minutos después de la salida, cuando aún estaba dentro de la ciudad y circulaba a unos 80 kilómetros por hora, el tren de pasajeros chocó contra una locomotora de mantenimiento que se encontraba en la misma vía y descarriló.

Al salirse de la vía, el convoy impactó contra un paso elevado, que se desplomó sobre algunos de los vagones.

La Fiscalía de Turquía ha anunciado una investigación sobre el suceso.

