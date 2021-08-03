Estás leyendo: El gobernador de Nueva York acosó a varias mujeres, según la Fiscalía

Acoso machista El gobernador de Nueva York acosó a varias mujeres, según la Fiscalía

Andrew Cuomo acosó sexualmente a múltiples mujeres empleadas de la administración, muchas de ellas jóvenes, con tocamientos, besos, abrazos y comentarios inapropiados que no fueron deseados.

Andrew Cuomo. Foto de archivo.
Andrew Cuomo. Foto de archivo. CARLO ALLEGRI / Routers

Nueva York

Actualizado:

La Fiscalía general de Nueva York aseguró este martes que el gobernador del estado, el demócrata Andrew Cuomo, acosó sexualmente a varias empleadas y exempleadas, creó un "clima hostil de trabajo" y tomó represalias contra al menos una de ellas.

La fiscal, Letitia James, ofreció en rueda de prensa los hallazgos de cinco meses de investigación sobre varias alegaciones de acoso y señaló que se ha entrevistado a 179 personas y obtenido 74.000 pruebas, entre documentos, correos, mensajes y fotos, que "revelan una imagen perturbadora pero clara". La oficina de Cuomo no hizo ningún comentario por el momento. Cuomo, de 63 años, ha negado haber cometido ningún delito.

El gobernador infringió "leyes estatales y federales" al "acosar sexualmente a múltiples mujeres, muchas de ellas jóvenes, con tocamientos, besos, abrazos y comentarios inapropiados que no fueron deseados" entre 2013 y 2020, señaló la fiscal, que citó a investigadores independientes para las pesquisas. Posteriormente, otras mujeres presentaron acusaciones de conducta indebida, echando más leña al fuego de un escándalo que ha puesto en peligro su administración y su futuro político. Cuomo y su equipo también tomaron represalias contra al menos una exempleada por quejarse de su conducta, según James.

