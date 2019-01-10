La activista Angela Davis pierde un premio de derechos humanos por las presiones del 'lobby israelí'

El Instituto de Derechos Civiles de Birmingham (BCRI), con sede en Alabama, EEUU, ha decido retirar el galardón que iba a entregar a la famosa activista estadounidense Angela Davis.
Davis, de 74 años, exmiembro del Partido Pantera Negra, del Comité Coordinador de Estudiantes No Violentos y del Partido Comunista de EEUU, es conocida por su apoyo a la causa palestina y al Movimiento Boicot, Desinversiones y Sanciones (BDS) contra el Gobierno israelí.
La activista iba a recibir en febrero el Premio de Derechos Humanos Fred L. Shuttlesworth. Hace unos meses, la directora del BCRI, Andrea Taylor, declaró que estaban "encantados" de entregar el galardón a Davis, a la que incluso situaban entre los defensores de derechos humanos más reconocidos a nivel mundial.
Sin embargo, hace apenas unos días, la institución anunciaba que a finales de diciembre, “simpatizantes y otras personas y organizaciones interesadas” comenzaron a presionarles para que reconsideraran su decisión. El BCRI no ha dado más explicaciones y se ha limitado a emitir un comunicado en el que considera que, tras analizar las últimas declaraciones de Davis, la activista no cumple todos los requisitos, sin especificar cuáles, para poder recoger el premio.
Diversos activistas, citados por la agencia Associated Press, denuncian que detrás de la decisión del BCRI está la posición crítica de Davis contra Israel. El alcalde de Birmingham, Randall Woodfin, ha sido más concreto y ha asegurado, en declaraciones a AP, que el cambio de posición del instituto se produjo tras “las protestas de la comunidad judía local y algunos de sus aliados“.
