Pussy Riot Activistas de Pussy Riot son detenidos segundos después de su liberación tras 15 días de arresto

Según uno de los detenidos, la policía argumentó la nueva detención con una presunta violación a las normas de organización y celebración de mítines, falta administrativa que se sanciona con multas o arresto de hasta 30 días.

Las Pussy Riot Nika Nikulshina, Olga Kurachiova y Olga Pajtusova, arrestadas en la final del Mundial, detenidas tras salir de prisión - REUTERS

Cuatro activistas del grupo punk Pussy Riot fueron detenidos anoche por la policía nada más quedar en libertad tras 15 días de arresto por interrumpir la final del Mundial de Fútbol en el estadio Luzhnikí de Moscú para demandar la liberación de los presos políticos en Rusia, informaron hoy medios locales.

Uno de los detenidos, Piotr Verzílov, escribió en Twitter que la policía argumentó la nueva detención con una presunta violación a las normas de organización y celebración de mítines, falta administrativa que se sanciona con multas o arresto de hasta 30 días.

Junto con Verzílov, fundador del grupo artístico "Voiná" ("Guerra") quedaron bajo custodia policial Olga Pajtusova, Veronika Nikúlshina y Olga Kurashova. Se espera que hoy todos ellos sean puestos a disposición judicial.

El pasado 15 de julio los cuatro activistas saltaron al campo del estadio Luzhnikí vestidos de policías e interrumpieron la final que disputaban Francia y Croacia y a la que asistía el presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin.

Más tarde, Pussy Riot explicó en Facebook que con esta acción exigía, entre otras demandas, la liberación de todos los presos políticos, que no se encarcelara a las personas por poner "Me gusta" en las redes sociales, poner fin a la detenciones en los mítines y a la "fabricación" de casos penales.

Además de cumplir 15 días de arresto, los cuatro activistas no podrán asistir durante tres años a eventos deportivos

Etiquetas