El actor Cuba Gooding Jr irá a juicio por acosar a una mujer en un bar de Nueva York

El actor Cuba Gooding Jr irá a juicio por supuestamente acosar a una mujer en un bar de Nueva York, después de que una jueza rechazara desestimar su caso y concluyera que las diferencias entre las partes debían resolverse ante el tribunal.
informan medios locales, la juez Phyllis Chu dijo en un texto legal que, debido a los testimonios opuestos presentados por la defensa y la acusación, no había más remedio que solventarlos en un juicio, que dará comienzo el 3 de septiembre.
El actor se entregó a la Policía de Nueva York el pasado 13 de junio y se declaró no culpable un día más tarde, después de que esa misma semana una mujer lo denunciara por, presuntamente, manosearla mientras estaba bebido durante una fiesta en una azotea de la céntrica isla de Manhattan.
El nativo de El Bronx está acusado formalmente de un delito de tocamiento forzoso a una mujer e insiste en su inocencia. Gooding Jr, hijo del músico Cuba Gooding, supuestamente agarró del pecho a una joven de 30 años asistente a la fiesta, después de que esta le entregara un vaso de agua para ayudarle a rebajar su grado de ebriedad tras la noche de celebración.
La mujer alegó que Gooding estaba "muy borracho" y que, después de manosearla, empezaron una discusión y tuvieron que ser separados por los agentes de seguridad. La víctima presentó la denuncia ante la Policía la misma madrugada, pocas horas después de cometerse el supuesto caso de acoso, pero Gooding ya se encontraba de camino a su residencia de California, desde donde respondió cuando se supo la noticia.
