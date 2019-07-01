Público
Acuerdo nuclear Irán supera el límite de la reserva de uranio enriquecido establecido en el acuerdo nuclear de 2015

Esta acción es coherente con las previsiones iraníes sobre el enriquecimiento de uranio.

Fotografía de archivo que muestra al presidente iraní, Hasán Rohaní, durante una visita a la planta nuclear de Bushehr en el sur de Irán. EFE

La República Islámica de Irán informó este lunes de que ya ha superado el límite de la reserva de 300 kilogramos de su uranio enriquecido establecido en el histórico acuerdo nuclear de 2015, informó el ministro iraní de Exteriores, Mohamad Yavad Zarif.

Esta acción es coherente con las previsiones iraníes sobre el enriquecimiento de uranio, dijo Zarif en declaraciones difundidas por la agencia local iraní de noticias ISNA.

