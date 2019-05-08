Público
Acuerdo nuclera Irán anuncia que volverá a enriquecer uranio si en 60 días EEUU no levanta las sanciones

Justo cuando se cumple un año de la retirada de Estados Unidos del histórico pacto nuclear, el presidente iraní, Hasan Rohaní, reduce los compromisos adquiridos tras aquel acuerdo de 2015, pero matiza: "El acuerdo sigue en pie. Anunciamos nuestra reducción, no nuestra salida. El acuerdo necesita una cirugía para salvarlo y no para destruirlo".

El presidente de irán, Hasan Rohaní. / EFE Fotografía del día 8 de mayo de 2018

El presidente de irán, Hasan Rohaní. | (EFE)

El presidente de Irán Hasan Rohaní, anunció este miércoles que su país reduce sus compromisos adquiridos con el acuerdo nuclear de 2015 y da un plazo de 60 días al resto de firmantes del pacto para que cumplan con las exigencias de Irán.

En un discurso televisado, Rohaní informó de que desde ahora no van a vender el uranio enriquecido ni el excedente de agua pesada y que sus exigencias para volver a la situación previa es que se levanten las sanciones de Estados Unidos a Irán, en concreto las trabas a las transacciones con el sistema bancario iraní y a la venta de petróleo.

Hasan Rohaní quiso matizar que la reducción de sus compromisos nucleares es una medida dirigida a "salvar" el acuerdo nuclear de 2015, y que Irán "no ha elegido el camino de la guerra, sino el de la diplomacia".

"El acuerdo sigue en pie. Anunciamos nuestra reducción, no nuestra salida (...) El acuerdo necesita una cirugía, esta es para salvarlo y no para destruirlo", subrayó el presidente en un discurso televisado, justo cuando se cumple un año de la retirada de Estados Unidos del histórico pacto nuclear.

(Habrá ampliación)

