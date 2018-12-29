Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Aeropuerto de Londres La Policía británica no descarta que sus propios drones estén relacionados con el caos en Gatwick

La Policía sigue sin encontrar el aparato concreto que causó las interrupciones de cerca de mil vuelos entre el 19 y el 20 de diciembre, y que arruinaron los planes de viaje de unas 140.000 personas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los pasajeros esperan en la Terminal Sur del aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick por el cierre del aeropuerto por el vuelo de varios drones. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

Los pasajeros esperan en la Terminal Sur del aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick por el cierre del aeropuerto por el vuelo de varios drones. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

La Policía británica no descarta que alguno de los aviones no tripulados avistados durante el caos navideño generado en el aeropuerto de Londres-Gatwick fuera propiedad, precisamente, de sus propias fuerzas de seguridad, según ha asumido este sábado el comisario jefe de la Policía de Sussex, Giles York.

De momento, la Policía sigue sin encontrar el aparato concreto que causó las interrupciones de cerca de mil vuelos entre el 19 y el 20 de diciembre, y que arruinaron los planes de viaje de unas 140.000 personas. El aeropuerto, desde entonces, ha ido operando a marchas forzadas entre nuevos avistamientos que han dificultado todavía más labor de su personal.

"Estoy absolutamente seguro de que había un dron en el momento de la interrupción"

La Policía llegó a descartar en un momento la línea oficial de investigación que responsabilizó del caos a estos aparatos, aunque acabó dando marcha atrás en sus declaraciones. "Estoy absolutamente seguro de que había un dron en el momento de la interrupción", ha reiterado York este sábado antes de reconocer que dos de los aviones no tripulados que la Policía estaba investigando ya están fuera de toda sospecha.

York también ha reconocido que "podría haber existido cierta confusión" en posteriores avistamientos de aviones no tripulados. "Claro, hemos lanzado nuestros propios drones para examinar la zona... es posible que la gente se haya confundido", ha dicho.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas