AfD La ultraderecha alemana abandona un acto de homenaje a las víctimas del nazismo

"Esa llamada Alternativa por Alemania basa su política en el odio y la discriminación y no se mueve dentro de nuestra constitución democrática", aseguró la presidenta de la Comunidad Israelita en Múnich, Charlotte Knobloch.

El líder del partido "Aufbruch deutscher Patrioten" AdP (lit. Amanecer de los Patriotas Alemanes), André Poggenburg (d), ofrece una rueda de prensa en Dohma (Alemania) .EFE/ Filip Singer

La mayoría de los diputados de la agrupación ultraderechista Alternativa por Alemania (AfD) abandonaron el parlamento regional bávaro en medio de un homenaje a las víctimas del nacionalsocialismo el pasado miércoles..

Los diputados de AfD tomaron esa decisión para protestar contra un discurso de la presidenta de la Comunidad Israelita en Múnich, Charlotte Knobloch, que había atacado directamente a la agrupación y apelado a los otros partidos a que defendieran la democracia.

"Hoy está aquí representado un partido que desprecia nuestros valores, minimiza los crímenes de los nacionalsocialistas y tiene contactos con la extrema derecha", dijo Knobloch.

"Esa llamada Alternativa por Alemania basa su política en el odio y la discriminación y -y eso no sólo para mí- no se mueve dentro de nuestra constitución democrática", añadió.

La presidenta del parlamento bávaro, Ilse Aigner, resaltó, por su parte, la responsabilidad común de los alemanes por su historia y dijo que "quien es ciego para el pasado es ciego también para el futuro".

La diputada socialdemócrata Ruth Müller resaltó en un tuit que los diputados de AfD sólo habían "aguantado" el homenaje a las víctimas del nazismo durante 52 minutos.

"Los diputados de AfD aguantaron apenas durante 52 minutos el homenaje a las víctimas del nazismo en el parlamento bávaro y luego abandonaron el pleno. Está bien así, nazis fuera", dijo Müller.

Etiquetas