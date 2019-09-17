Al menos 24 personas han muerto por la explosión de una bomba en las inmediaciones de un acto electoral al que asistía el presidente de Afganistán, Ashraf Ghani, en la ciudad de Charikar, según el balance preliminar de víctimas confirmado por las autoridades locales.
Un portavoz del gobernador de la provincia de Paruán, en el este del país, ha atribuido la explosión a un artefacto situado en un vehículo de los servicios de seguridad. Esta fuente, Wahida Shahkar, ha cifrado en 24 fallecidos y 30 heridos el balance de víctimas, según la cadena Tolo News.
"Hay mujeres y niños y la mayoría de las víctimas serían civiles", ha asegurado el responsable de un hospital local, Abdul Qasim Sangin, quien también ha confirmado a la agencia Reuters el mismo balance, que "podría aumentar" en las próximas horas.
Ningún grupo se ha atribuido la responsabilidad de este ataque, que empaña los preparativos para las elecciones del 28 de septiembre. Los talibán han llamado a boicotear estos comicios, en los que Ghani aspira a la reelección como presidente frente a una terna de candidatos en los que también figura el jefe de Gobierno, Abdulá Abdul.
