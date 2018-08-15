El número de muertos en un atentado suicida perpetrado en el interior de un centro educativo en Kabul se ha elevado a 48, entre ellos niños, y el de heridos a 67, informaron fuentes oficiales.
El portavoz del Ministerio de Salud Pública, Wahidullah Majroh, confirmó que han recibido 48 cadáveres en diversos hospitales, si bien se trata de cifras preliminares y todavía están "coordinando" los balances procedentes de varios centros.
El ataque se produjo sobre las 13.30, hora peninsular española, cuando un insurgente suicida hizo detonar los explosivos que llevaba en su chaleco en el interior de una escuela del distrito policial número 18, indicó el portavoz de la Policía de Kabul, Hashmat Stanekzai.
"El atacante suicida hizo detonar los explosivos, pegados a su cuerpo, dentro de una clase del Centro Educativo Mawoud", detalló la fuente.
El edificio atacado es un centro privado en el que estudian principalmente menores, tanto niños como niñas, afirmó el jefe del Departamento de Investigación Criminal de la Policía de Kabul, Salem Almas.
Mawoud también prepara a estudiantes de instituto para sus exámenes de acceso a la universidad en el último piso del inmueble, en el que habría tenido lugar el atentado y donde se encontraban en ese momento centenares de alumnos y alumnas.
Ningún grupo ha reclamado todavía la autoría de la acción, que tuvo lugar en un barrio mayoritariamente chií, habitual objetivo del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).
Los menores son víctimas habituales de la guerra en Afganistán, donde sólo el año pasado 861 niños fallecieron y 2.318 resultaron heridos como consecuencia del conflicto, según datos de la Misión de Asistencia de Naciones Unidas en el país asiático (Unama).
Kabul ha sido objeto este año de un gran número de importantes ataques.
El último de envergadura tuvo lugar a finales de julio cerca del aeropuerto internacional de Kabul, minutos después de que abandonara la zona el convoy del vicepresidente afgano y antiguo señor de la guerra, Abdul Rashid Dostum.
La acción, reivindicada por el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), causó 23 muertos y 107 heridos.
