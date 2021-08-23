Estás leyendo: EEUU trasladará a las bases de Morón y Rota a hasta 4.000 colaboradores afganos

El acuerdo prevé el traslado por parte de Estados Unidos a ambas bases desde Afganistán, donde podrán permanecer alojados hasta un máximo de 14 días.

Estados Unidos podrá trasladar a las bases aéreas de Morón y Rota a hasta 4.000 refugiados afganos en virtud del acuerdo alcanzado con el Gobierno español, según han adelantado fuentes gubernamentales.

El acuerdo, resultado de la conversación telefónica mantenida por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el mandatario estadounidense, Joe Biden, el sábado, prevé el traslado por parte de Estados Unidos a ambas bases desde Afganistán, donde podrán permanecer alojados hasta un máximo de 14 días, según han precisado las fuentes.

A continuación, estas personas, antiguos colaboradores del Gobierno estadounidense en Afganistán y sus familias, serán trasladados a Estados Unidos u a otros países con los que Washington está llegando a acuerdos para su acogida temporal, han precisado las fuentes.

