Agresión sexual Absueltos dos presuntos violadores en Italia  ya que la víctima era "demasiado masculina"

Organizaciones feministas se han movilizado tras conocer este fallo. El informe firmado por tres magistradas apunta que a uno de los agresores "ni siquiera les gustaba la chica, al punto de haberla guardado en el móvil con el nombre de 'Vikingo'".

Manifestación en contra de las agresiones sexuales. /REUTERS

Un tribunal italiano ha absuelto a dos hombres acusados de una violación porque la víctima era "demasiado masculina". "Ni siquiera les gustaba la chica, al punto de haberla guardado en el móvil con el nombre de 'Vikingo'," dice el informe firmado por tres magistradas para justificar la actuación de uno de los presuntos violadores, según ha explicado el diario La Repubblica

Organizaciones feministas de Italia se han movilizado tras haber salido a la luz esta sentencia de 2017. Los hechos ocurrieron en 2015 en la ciudad de Ancora. La joven fue al hospital y denunció haber sido violada por un hombre, junto a la complicidad de una tercera persona. Los informes médicos confirmaron su versión ya que la chica sufría lesiones compatibles con una violación, así como también los análisis de sangre mostraron que había consumido benzodiacepinas, un medicamento con efectos sedantes. 

La justicia le dio la razón a la víctima en un primer momento. Pero los acusados recurrieron el fallo y en 2017 consiguieron la absolución. Los motivos: "la personalidad para nada femenina y más bien masculina de la víctima". Incluso el auto adjuntaba una foto de la chica para justificar su decisión, y hasta consideraron que era la joven la que había provocado el encuentro sexual. 

La Corte de Casación ha anulado esta sentencia al considerar que está viciada. De este modo, el Tribunal de Apelaciones volverá a analizar el caso.

