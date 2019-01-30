Público
Airbnb Amnistía Internacional denuncia a Airbnb, Booking y TripAdvisor por dar alojamiento en territorios palestinos ocupados por Israel

Censura que las compañías turísticas impulsen "las violaciones de derechos humanos" al incluir en sus listas ofertas de alquiler en colonias judías, contribuyendo a violar los derechos humanos al hacer negocios con los asentamientos.

Amnistía Internacional denuncia que Airbnb, Booking, Expedia y Tripadvisor ofertan alquiler de casas en colonias judías en territorios palestinos ocupados. / EFE

Amnistía Internacional denunció hoy que las grandes compañías turísticas Airbnb, Booking, Expedia y Tripadvisor impulsan "las violaciones de derechos humanos contra los palestinos" al incluir en sus listas ofertas de alquiler y actividades de colonias judías "en tierras palestinas ocupadas".

AI considera que "los gigantes de reservas online Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia y Tripadvisor están alimentando" la ocupación israelí sobre territorio palestino, "incluido Jerusalén Este", según expone en su nuevo informe titulado Destino: ocupación. Para la ONG, estas empresas multinacionales de promoción y alquiler de viviendas turísticas "están llevando el turismo a asentamientos ilegales israelíes", con lo que contribuyen "a su existencia y expansión".

"La toma ilegal por parte de Israel de la tierra palestina y la expansión de los asentamientos perpetúa inmensos sufrimientos, expulsando a los palestinos de sus hogares, destruyendo sus medios de vida y privándolos de elementos básicos como el agua potable", declaró Seema Joshi, directora de Asuntos Temáticos Globales de AI, en un comunicado.

Según esta, las empresas mencionadas "se basan en la idea del intercambio y la confianza mutua, pero contribuyen" a violar los "derechos humanos al hacer negocios con los asentamientos".

AI acusa al Gobierno israelí de usar "la industria turística creciente en las colonias como un método para legitimar su existencia y expansión", y añade exige a las empresas turísticas que "defiendan los derechos humanos retirando todas sus listas en asentamientos ilegales".

El pasado noviembre, Airbnb anunció que sacaba de sus listados de ofertas los alojamientos situados en colonias en territorios ocupados, que generó mucha polémica en Israel, informa Eugenio García Gascón.

Pero "no extendió su compromiso" a Jerusalén oriental, "que también es territorio ocupado" y donde "tiene más de 100 anuncios" de viviendas para alquilar ubicadas en asentamientos, señala AI, que insta a la multinacional "a eliminar" todas esas ofertas.

Tripadvisor, por su parte, tiene "más de 70 atracciones, tours, restaurantes, cafés, hoteles y apartamentos de alquiler" ubicados en colonias. En el caso de Booking, se trata de un total de 45 hoteles y viviendas, mientras que Expedia "enumera nueve proveedores de alojamiento, incluyendo cuatro grandes hoteles".

La resolución 2334 del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU, aprobada en 2016 considera, igual que resoluciones anteriores, que los asentamientos israelíes en territorio ocupado violan el derecho internacional.

