La nueva presidenta de la Unión Cristianodemócrata alemana (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, propuso este sábado al líder de las juventudes del partido, Paul Ziemiak, para el puesto de secretario general de la formación.
"Una presidencia no puede actuar sola, necesita un fuerte equipo", afirmó AKK, como se denomina a la líder de la CDU, para pronunciarse a continuación a favor de Ziemiak, de 33 años, como "representante de la renovación generacional" para el partido.
Ziemiak, líder de la Joven Unión desde 2014, aceptó el encargo "porque me impulsa el objetivo de renovar el partido", manifestó ante los delegados del congreso de la CDU, que se cierra hoy en Hamburgo y que deberán ratificar la propuesta de su nueva jefa.
AKK, hasta ayer secretaria general de la CDU y leal a la línea de la canciller Angela Merkel, fue elegida este viernes presidenta del partido en la primera jornada del congreso de la CDU. Fue una victoria ajustada, por cerca de un 52 % frente al 48 % de su rival, el aspirante derechista Friedrich Merz.
Con esta victoria de la vía continuista, la canciller Merkel se despidió de la jefatura de la formación, que ha ejercido durante 18 años, entre ovaciones y reconocimientos emocionados, pero también con el toque de alerta que representa el empuje del ala derechista en su formación.
