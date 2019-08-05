Al menos 17 personas han muerto y 32 han resultado heridas por una explosión de varios vehículos frente al Instituto Nacional del Cáncer en El Cairo, por motivos aún desconocidos, según han informado fuentes oficiales.
La ministra de Salud, Hala Zaid, ha comentado en rueda de prensa que, entre los heridos, cinco permanecen en estado crítico y que al menos 54 personas han sido trasladadas desde el hospital oncológico a otros centros de salud de la zona.
Zaid no se ha referido a las causas de la explosión, aunque señaló que tuvo lugar frente al hospital y no dentro como se había especulado inicialmente.
Según la agencia estatal MENA, la explosión se produjo cuando un vehículo que entró en sentido contrario a gran velocidad en la calle colisionó contra otros automóviles que se encontraban en el lugar, provocando a continuación un fuego que ha afectado a parte del hospital.
La responsable egipcia de Salud ha señalado que se han enviado ambulancias al instituto oncológico para proceder al traslado de los pacientes a otros hospitales y ha añadido que continúan los trabajos de búsqueda de otros cuerpos que pudieran haber caído al río Nilo, que se encuentra frente al centro de salud.
La Oficina de Información de la Universidad de El Cairo, a la que pertenece el instituto oncológico, ha indicado en un comunicado que la explosión afectó a parte de la fachada del edificio del hospital aunque el personal y los pacientes se encuentran bien.
El Instituto Nacional del Cáncer es uno de los centros de referencia para el tratamiento de esta enfermedad en Egipto.
