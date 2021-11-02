Estás leyendo: Al menos 25 muertos y 40 heridos en un atentado en un hospital de Kabul

Al menos 25 muertos y 40 heridos en un atentado en un hospital de Kabul

Los talibanes atribuyeron el ataque al grupo yihadista Estado Islámico, aunque todavía no se ha confirmado la autoría.

Un combatiente talibán, herido durante una explosión, en la entrada de un hospital en Kabul, Afganistán, el 2 de noviembre de 2021. Reuters

Al menos 25 muertos y 40 heridos en un ataque suicida con explosivos seguido de un tiroteo en el mayor hospital militar de Kabul. Los talibanes atribuyeron el ataque al grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), aunque todavía no se ha confirmado la autoría, según ha informado Efe.

"Nuestra información inicial sugiere que el ataque fue llevado a cabo por combatientes del EI", dijo a la agencia un miembro de los talibanes que pidió el anonimato.

Un testigo también afirmó que los atacantes "utilizaron armas de fuego y granadas de mano para luchar contra los talibanes". Mientras que el portavoz del Ministerio de Interior Qari Sayed Khosty explicó que el ataque comenzó con una explosión inicial frente a la entrada del hospital militar Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan, situado en el centro de la capital.

Las explosiones fueron seguidas por el asalto al hospital de un grupo de hombres armados. Según informa Reuters, cuatro de los atacantes fueron abatidos por las fuerzas de seguridad talibán y un quinto fue capturado.

El hospital Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan cuenta con 400 camas y es el principal centro hospitalario militar de Kabul. Está tan solo unos pocos metros de la embajada de Estados Unidos y del Ministerio de Salud afgano.

Estas explosiones se suman a una creciente lista de ataques y asesinatos desde que los talibanes completaron su victoria sobre el Gobierno respaldado por Occidente en agosto.

