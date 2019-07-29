Público
Brasil Al menos 52 muertos en un motín en el norte de Brasil

En una cárcel de Brasil se ha producido un enfrentamiento entre facciones criminales rivales que se ha saldado con, al menos, la muerte de 52 presos.

Al menos 52 presos han muerto este lunes en una rebelión en una cárcel del estado amazónico de Pará, en el norte de Brasil, según informaron fuentes oficiales.

La Superintendencia del Sistema Penitenciario del Pará (Susipe) ha confirmado a Efe que, tras un enfrentamiento entre facciones criminales rivales, al menos 52 presos del Centro de Recuperación Regional de Altamira fueron asesinados, 16 de los cuales fueron decapitados.

Además de los muertos, varias personas han resultado heridas y dos agentes penitenciarios han sido tomados como rehenes por los amotinados, pero ya han sido liberados.

(Habrá ampliación)

