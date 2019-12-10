Público
Al menos seis muertos en un tiroteo en un hospital de República Checa

El autor del ataque, que disparó en una zona de espera de Traumatología del centro, se dio a la fuga.

Personal de un hospital en Ostrava, en República Checa, es evacuado tras un tiroteo. / EFE

El número de fallecidos en el tiroteo registrado este martes en un hospital en Ostrava (República Checa) ha aumentado a seis, tras morir dos personas que habían resultado heridas de gravedad por disparos en la cabeza y en el tórax, informó el Ministerio de Sanidad.

Además otras dos personas resultaron heridas cuando un hombre, cuya identidad y motivos aún no se han revelado, abrió fuego sobre las 07.00 (06.00 GMT) en una zona de espera de Traumatología en el Hospital Universitario de Ostrava, a unos 370 kilómetros al este de Praga.

El autor del ataque se dio a la fuga y es buscado por la Policía, que ha cerrado todos los accesos al campus de la Universidad de Ostrava, donde se encuentra el hospital. Fuentes policiales han evacuado a cientos de personas de la zona.

La Policía indicó que se cree que el autor del ataque escapó en un Renault Laguna plateado, del que facilitó la matrícula, y advirtió de que el sospechoso va probablemente armado y es peligroso.

