Al menos doce muertos y dos niños en estado crítico al descolgarse un teleférico en el norte de Italia

madridActualizado:
Los fallecidos en el accidente ocurrido este domingo al precipitarse al vacío una cabina del teleférico alpino que conecta las estaciones de Stresa y Mottarone, en la región italiana de Piamonte (norte), ya son doce, según los servicios de socorro, que confirman que hay dos niños heridos de gravedad, según los medios locales.
El accidente, provocado aparentemente por la rotura de un cable de sujeción de la cabina, se produjo en torno a las 13.00 horas locales (11.00 GMT) y en uno de los puntos más altos del teleférico, mientras los equipos de rescate de montaña y los bomberos se encuentran en la zona, según informan medios italianos.
Los dos menores en estado grave, de 9 y 5 años, han sido trasladados en helicóptero hasta el Hospital Reina Margarita de Turín, donde están siendo intervenidos por numerosas fracturas y traumatismos.
El accidente tuvo lugar a 300 metros de la estación de llegada, en Maottarone, y a 1.490 metros de altitud, cuando cedió el cable y la cabina se estrelló contra un bosque.
El teleférico había sido cerrado en 2014, completamente renovado y vuelto a reabrir en 2016. Tras los meses de confinamiento por la pandemia, había reabierto sus puertas el pasado 24 de abril.
