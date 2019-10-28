Al menos dos heridos en un tiroteo frente a la mezquita de Bayona

Al menos dos personas resultaron heridas este lunes en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar frente a la mezquita de Bayona, en el suroeste de Francia, indicaron fuentes de la Gendarmería.
Un individuo de unos 60 años de edad fue arrestado tras el incidente, sin que por el momento se conozca la motivación de este acto, agregaron.
El tiroteo tuvo lugar sobre las 14.30 (13.30 GMT) cuando un individuo disparó sobre dos personas frente a la mezquita de la localidad vascofrancesa, antes de lanzar un artefacto incendiario contra el edificio religioso, según la prensa local.
(Habrá ampliación)
