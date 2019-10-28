Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Al menos dos heridos en un tiroteo frente a la mezquita de Bayona

Un hombre de unos 60 años ha sido arrestado tras disparar contra dos personas y lanzar un artefacto incendiario.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo, de marzo de 2015, de la mezquita de Bayona. - AFP

Fotografía de archivo, de marzo de 2015, de la mezquita de Bayona. - AFP

Al menos dos personas resultaron heridas este lunes en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar frente a la mezquita de Bayona, en el suroeste de Francia, indicaron fuentes de la Gendarmería.

Un individuo de unos 60 años de edad fue arrestado tras el incidente, sin que por el momento se conozca la motivación de este acto, agregaron.

El tiroteo tuvo lugar sobre las 14.30 (13.30 GMT) cuando un individuo disparó sobre dos personas frente a la mezquita de la localidad vascofrancesa, antes de lanzar un artefacto incendiario contra el edificio religioso, según la prensa local.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas